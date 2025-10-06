 Skip navigation
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Colts K Spencer Shrader’s knee injury “doesn’t look good”

  
Published October 6, 2025 07:10 AM

The Colts had a lot to smile about after a 40-6 win over the Raiders on Sunday, but one down note involved kicker Spencer Shrader.

Shrader got hit while kicking an extra point in the second quarter of the game and had to be helped off the field due to a knee injury. He was ruled out a short time later and head coach Shane Steichen’s limited update on his condition suggests he’s going to be out of action for a while.

“It doesn’t look good, but I don’t have the full update,” Steichen said, via the team’s website.

The Colts went for two on their four touchdowns after Shrader left the game and they’ll likely be looking at kickers in the next few days. Shrader was named the AFC special teams player of the month after making 13 field goals in September, so the Colts may have to accept a downgrade at the spot for the rest of the year.