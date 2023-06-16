 Skip navigation
Report: Commanders are making preliminary inquiries regarding Kareem Hunt

  
Published June 16, 2023 03:49 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed debate the greatest players to represent Cleveland in the 21st century, with the exception of QBs, featuring Nick Chubb, Joe Thomas, Joel Bitonio, Alex Mack and Myles Garrett.

Free-agent running back Kareem Hunt, the NFL’s leading rusher as a rookie in 2017 who then found himself ostracized by the Chiefs in November 2018 after video emerged of Hunt kicking a woman in the hallway of a Cleveland hotel, became a free agent in March after four years with the Browns.

Things have been quiet regarding Hunt in the three months since free agency began. Now, with the offseason program over, a team has been connected to Hunt.

Via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, the Commanders “have quietly been making some preliminary inquiries behind-the-scenes” regarding Hunt.

The Commandersc currently have Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson as their primary two options at running back.

Hunt appeared in 17 games last year, gaining 468 rushing yards on 123 carries, with another 210 receiving yards on 35 catches. He scored four total touchdowns.