Report: Commanders optimistic about Terry McLaurin for Week 1

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin went for more tests on his injured toe on Tuesday and it looks like he avoided a serious injury.

McLaurin had to leave Monday night’s game against the Ravens after getting hurt in the first half. X-rays were negative, which led to an initial diagnosis of turf toe for the star wideout.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an MRI done on Tuesday showed no major damage and that McLaurin is considered day-to-day at the moment. The results leave the team optimistic that they will have McLaurin in the lineup against the Cardinals in their first game of the regular season.

More word should come from the Commanders over the next couple of weeks, but it looks like they dodged a bullet on Monday night.