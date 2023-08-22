Terry McLaurin diagnosed with a toe injury

Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin was not happy after limping off the field late in the first half. He threw his right shoe as an indication of that.

But, hopefully for the Commanders, the initial news is a sign that maybe it won’t be a long-term injury.

The Commanders report that McLaurin has a toe injury and won’t return, though he wouldn’t have played the second half anyway. He did not come out at the start of the second half to watch from the sideline.

Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports X-rays were negative.

McLaurin was injured on a 13-yard reception from Sam Howell with a minute left in the first half. His shoe bent behind him as Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch dragged him down.

McLaurin has had three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, including 1,191 last season, and he hasn’t missed a game since the 2020 season. He has missed only three games in four seasons.