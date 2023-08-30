Report: Commanders place DL Phidarian Mathis on IR, re-sign C Tyler Larsen

The Commanders have placed defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis on injured reserve/designated to return, John Keim of ESPN reports.

Mathis injured his calf in the first preseason game.

The 2022 second-round pick will miss at least four games after missing 16 last season. He tore his meniscus in the season opener during his rookie season.

The Commanders will replace Mathis on the roster with center Tyler Larsen, per Keim.

Larsen has played 16 games with 11 starts the past two seasons with the Commanders.

The team announced its practice squad Wednesday after signing offensive tackle Alex Akingbulu, wide receiver Kazmeir Allen, tight end/fullback Alex Armah, defensive end William Bradley-King, offensive guard Mason Brooks, safety Terrell Burgess, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, quarterback Jake Fromm, running back Derrick Gore, linebacker De’Jon Harris, offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, center Nolan Laufenberg, defensive tackle Benning Potoa’e, wide receiver Brycen Tremayne and cornerback Nick Whiteside II.

Fromm returns as the third quarterback behind Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett. Fromm, a 2020 fifth-round pick of the Bills out of Georgia, never played in Buffalo but started two games for the Giants in 2021.