Report: Commanders won’t pick up Jamin Davis’s fifth-year option

The Commanders are set to use the second overall pick in the first round on Thursday night and the hope in Washington is that their choice will work out better than their 2021 selection.

Linebacker Jamin Davis was the 19th overall choice that year and he’s started 36 games over the last three seasons, but his production hasn’t been at the level one looks for at that point in the draft. As a result, it’s not a great surprise that Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that the Commanders will decline their fifth-year option on Davis’s contract.

Picking up the option would guarantee Davis $14.483 for the 2025 season.

Davis has 269 tackles, seven sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over the course of his career.