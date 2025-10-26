Report: Cowboys called about Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson

The Cowboys have a great offense, and a not-great defense. They’re trying to make it better.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Cowboys did indeed call the Raiders about defensive end Maxx Crosby. The Cowboys also called the Bengals about defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

In both instances, Dallas was told no.

Per Glazer, they’re still calling around for potential defensive help. Less than two months after they traded one of the best defensive players in the game, of course.

Rumors of Dallas interest in Crosby emerged five days ago. It prompted the Raiders to tell Crosby they are not shopping him, and that they will not trade him.