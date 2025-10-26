 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Report: Cowboys called about Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson

  
The Cowboys have a great offense, and a not-great defense. They’re trying to make it better.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that the Cowboys did indeed call the Raiders about defensive end Maxx Crosby. The Cowboys also called the Bengals about defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

In both instances, Dallas was told no.

Per Glazer, they’re still calling around for potential defensive help. Less than two months after they traded one of the best defensive players in the game, of course.

Rumors of Dallas interest in Crosby emerged five days ago. It prompted the Raiders to tell Crosby they are not shopping him, and that they will not trade him.