Report: Cowboys, Dak Prescott have made progress on a contract extension

Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract, scheduled to hit free agency in March. He and the Cowboys have talked for months without an agreement on a long-term deal.

The clock is ticking.

Prescott indicated last week that Sunday, the start of the season, is his deadline to get a deal completed.

Clarence Hill of DLLS reports that the sides have made progress.

Hill adds that, contrary to a report, the length of the deal is not a sticking point in negotiations. The sides are in agreement on the length of the contract.

Prescott bet on himself previously, waiting through two years of negotiations to sign a four-year, $160 million deal with the Cowboys in 2021 despite coming off a gruesome ankle injury. That’s why he didn’t hold out or hold in this offseason and instead will play out his contract if the Cowboys don’t come up with an offer that would make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The Cowboys have no quarterback under contract for 2025 and no Plan B for if Prescott leaves.

They want to keep Prescott, and he wants to stay. But they are running out of time to assure that happens.