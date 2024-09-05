 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_cardsatbills_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_cardsatbills_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Bills

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Cowboys, Dak Prescott have made progress on a contract extension

  
Published September 5, 2024 01:27 PM

Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract, scheduled to hit free agency in March. He and the Cowboys have talked for months without an agreement on a long-term deal.

The clock is ticking.

Prescott indicated last week that Sunday, the start of the season, is his deadline to get a deal completed.

Clarence Hill of DLLS reports that the sides have made progress.

Hill adds that, contrary to a report, the length of the deal is not a sticking point in negotiations. The sides are in agreement on the length of the contract.

Prescott bet on himself previously, waiting through two years of negotiations to sign a four-year, $160 million deal with the Cowboys in 2021 despite coming off a gruesome ankle injury. That’s why he didn’t hold out or hold in this offseason and instead will play out his contract if the Cowboys don’t come up with an offer that would make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The Cowboys have no quarterback under contract for 2025 and no Plan B for if Prescott leaves.

They want to keep Prescott, and he wants to stay. But they are running out of time to assure that happens.