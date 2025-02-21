Report: Cowboys have not started contract talks with Micah Parsons

The Cowboys have not started contract talks with edge rusher Micah Parsons about an extension, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Parsons could follow CeeDee Lamb and not show up until signing an extension. The Cowboys didn’t get the Pro Bowl wide receiver’s contract extension completed until Aug. 26, 2024, which was after training camp ended and only 13 days before the season opener.

Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract and scheduled to make $24.007 million in 2025 on his fifth-year option.

Talks could begin at the NFL Scouting Combine next week with the Cowboys’ front office and Parsons’ agent in Indianapolis.

The four-time Pro Bowler, who has 52.5 sacks in four seasons, is expected to receive one of the biggest non-quarterback contracts in league history.

San Francisco edge rusher Nick Bosa’s annual average of $34 million tops the position.

Parsons replied positively on social media to news the NFL salary cap will increase to between $277 million and $281.5 million.