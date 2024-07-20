Report: Cowboys prioritizing CeeDee Lamb’s contract

CeeDee Lamb held another youth football camp Saturday. He again declined comment on his contract.

“I’m not talking,” Lamb said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

It repeated what he told the team website 11 days ago after hosting his first camp.

Lamb’s camp was in Arlington on Saturday, returning the Cowboys’ WR1 to DFW. He told the 600 youth participants that it was “good to be home.”

Lamb, though, has not reported for work at The Star since the end of last season and is not expected to report to training camp in Oxnard, California, next week without an extension. He did not participate in any of the offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp.

Because of Lamb’s holdout plans, the Cowboys are prioritizing Lamb’s contract over that of quarterback Dak Prescott, Watkins reports. Prescott is expected for the first practice Thursday.

Lamb is set to make $17.99 million this year on the fifth-year option and is eligible for the franchise tag in 2025, but he wants to be paid as one of the top receivers in the NFL now. Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson and Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown are among the receivers who have gotten extensions this offseason.

Lamb set single-season franchise records for catches (135) and receiving yards (1,749) last season. He led the NFL in catches.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told TheAthletic.com this week that big contracts for Lamb, Prescott and edge rusher Micah Parsons “take time” and admitted “it’s a challenge to keep everybody.”

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and right guard Zack Martin both held out into training camp in recent summers, and the Cowboys eventually gave both what they wanted before the season started. Will that work for Lamb?