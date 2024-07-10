 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

replacerimage.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
nbc_pftpm_seymour_240709.jpg
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
nbc_pftpm_joeburrow_240709.jpg
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics

Other PFT Content

Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CeeDee Lamb declines interview with team website after youth camp

  
Published July 9, 2024 08:46 PM

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb entertained 600 youth at his football camp in Round Rock on Tuesday. As promised, he would not talk about contract negotiations.

In fact, Lamb declined an interview request “about any topic, including the camp” from Nick Harris of the team website.

Harris reports that a few fans pressed Lamb on his contract situation, and Lamb offered only a smile.

Lamb announced on social media Monday that he would give “zero answers” to the media about contract talks, and he was a man of his word Tuesday.

Lamb is not expected for the start of training camp July 25 after skipping the team’s offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp.

He is set to make $17.99 million this year on the fifth-year option and is eligible for the franchise tag in 2025, but Lamb wants to be paid as one of the top receivers in the NFL now. Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson and Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown are among the receivers who have gotten extensions this offseason.

Quarterback Dak Prescott said at his youth football camp Tuesday that he has been throwing with Lamb and expects the receiver to be ready when it’s time to play.