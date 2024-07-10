CeeDee Lamb declines interview with team website after youth camp

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb entertained 600 youth at his football camp in Round Rock on Tuesday. As promised, he would not talk about contract negotiations.

In fact, Lamb declined an interview request “about any topic, including the camp” from Nick Harris of the team website.

Harris reports that a few fans pressed Lamb on his contract situation, and Lamb offered only a smile.

Lamb announced on social media Monday that he would give “zero answers” to the media about contract talks, and he was a man of his word Tuesday.

Lamb is not expected for the start of training camp July 25 after skipping the team’s offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp.

He is set to make $17.99 million this year on the fifth-year option and is eligible for the franchise tag in 2025, but Lamb wants to be paid as one of the top receivers in the NFL now. Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson and Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown are among the receivers who have gotten extensions this offseason.

Quarterback Dak Prescott said at his youth football camp Tuesday that he has been throwing with Lamb and expects the receiver to be ready when it’s time to play.