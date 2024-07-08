CeeDee Lamb announces on social media he won’t answer contract questions

CeeDee Lamb will host his youth football camps this week. He won’t answer questions about contract negotiations.

The Cowboys receiver will welcome kids to his camps in Texas on Tuesday, Wednesday and July 20. Lamb made clear he won’t entertain any contract questions in response to a post by Brandon Loree of Blogging the Boys who wrote, “If media is present, it could be the first time Lamb speaks about a potential contract situation.”

“I’m not speaking about any contract negotiations, if that’s your questions,” Lamb wrote. “You’ll get 0 answers. It’s about the kids.”

The obvious question is how long Lamb plans to hold out in the absence of an extension. He skipped the team’s offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp, which drew more than $100,000 in fines.

The Cowboys’ first training camp practice in Oxnard, California, is July 25, and Lamb is not expected.

Lamb is set to make $17.99 million this year on the fifth-year option and is eligible for the franchise tag in 2025, but he wants to be paid as one of the top receivers in the NFL now.

The sides have had more than a year to negotiate, and it is unclear how close they are or if they are even talking.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and right guard Zack Martin both held out into training camp in recent summers, and the Cowboys eventually gave both what they wanted before the season started.