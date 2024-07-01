Report: CeeDee Lamb is not expected at training camp without new deal

The calendar has flipped to July, but nothing has changed on the contract front for Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb is looking for an extension and the failure to land one kept him from taking part in the team’s offseason program this spring. It also earned him more than $100,000 in fines for skipping the team’s mandatory minicamp and there may be more fines coming later this month.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports that Lamb is not expected to report to training camp in Oxnard, California if he has not come to an agreement with the team on a new pact. The Cowboys hold their first training camp practice on July 25.

Other wideouts have landed deals around the league this offseason and those have provided some shape to the top of the market at the position, but it remains to be seen if it will help Lamb and the Cowboys finally settle on a number that works for both sides.