Report: Cowboys to sign OL La’el Collins to their practice squad

La’el Collins is returning to Dallas 17 months after the Cowboys released him.

The team is signing the offensive lineman to the practice squad after working him out Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Collins, 30, tore his ACL and MCL late last season while playing with the Bengals, who released him from the reserve/physically unable to perform list in September.

He recently worked out with the Bills after working out for the Jets and Giants in October.

Collins spent his first six seasons with Dallas, starting 71 games for the club. He played left guard as a rookie before moving to right tackle.

Collins signed with Cincinnati in the 2022 offseason after his release from the Cowboys.