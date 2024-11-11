Report: Cowboys will add QB Will Grier to their practice squad

The Cowboys are signing quarterback Will Grier to their practice squad in the wake of Dak Prescott’s season-ending hamstring injury, Newy Scruggs of NBC5 reports.

The move was expected after Prescott’s injury in Week 9 and Grier’s release from the Eagles on Thursday.

Grier, 29, spent 2021-22 with the Cowboys. They cut him before the start of the 2023 season after acquiring Trey Lance in a trade with the 49ers.

Grier threw for 305 passing yards and two touchdowns and also ran for two touchdowns in the final preseason game in 2023.

The Panthers made him a third-round pick in 2019, and he also has spent time with the Bengals, Patriots and Chargers.

He started two games for the Panthers as a rookie and has not appeared in an NFL regular-season game since.

The Cowboys are expected to place Prescott on injured reserve this week, leaving Cooper Rush and Lance on the active roster at the position.