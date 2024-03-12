Report: D.J. Wonnum to visit Panthers, Bears

Chase Young isn’t the only edge rusher lining up visits with teams for later this week.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that D.J. Wonnum is expected to visit with the Panthers and Bears as he looks for a new team. Young is also set for a visit with the Panthers and he also has meetings slated with the Saints and Titans.

Wonnum tied his career-high by recording eight sacks for the Vikings in 2023. He did the same in 2021 and he had 23 sacks and 49 quarterback hits over his four-year run in Minnesota.

Wonnum also posted 62 tackles, six passes defensed and a fumble recovery for a touchdown last season.