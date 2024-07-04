Report: Dak Prescott is no longer wearing a walking boot

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s right foot found its way into the spotlight this week, but it doesn’t look like it will be an issue once the team gets to training camp later this month.

A photo of Prescott wearing a walking boot while in Cabo San Lucas was posted to social media on Wednesday and a report on Thursday said that a foot sprain was the reason for the accessory. The timing of the injury and the date the photo was taken were not known, but the injury was said to be a minor one.

That appears to be accurate because Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that Prescott is already out of the boot.

With the foot issue reportedly of little concern, there figures to be more attention paid to whether Prescott’s contract extension gets done as the Cowboys head into training camp.