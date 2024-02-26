Report: Damon Arnette arrested on meth, gun charges in Texas

Former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested last month and charged with possession of less than a gram of meth and unlawful carrying of a firearm, NFL Media reports.

Arnette was arrested Jan. 6 at 3:30 a.m. in Richardson, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.

Last August, Arnette was fined, sentenced to community service and ordered to forfeit his gun after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and drawing a deadly weapon. In sentencing him to a $2,500 fine and 50 hours of community service, Clark County (Nevada) District Judge Ronald Israel warned Arnette that he cannot possess guns or be around anyone who has a gun.

The Raiders made Arnette a first-round draft pick in 2020, but he lasted only a year and a half before the team cut him during the 2021 season.

Arnette signed with the Chiefs days before his January 2022 arrest in Las Vegas, but they released him after he was accused of pulling a gun on a valet during a dispute. He has not received any NFL interest since.