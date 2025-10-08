 Skip navigation
Report: Darius Slayton will miss Thursday’s game with hamstring injury

  
Published October 8, 2025 09:33 AM

The Giants will not have one of their offensive contributors for Thursday night’s matchup against the Eagles.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, receiver Darius Slayton is set to miss the Week 6 contest with a hamstring injury.

Slayton has been listed as a non-participant on each of the Giants’ first two injury reports this week. As Fowler notes, hamstring injuries are difficult to recover from on a short week.

In five games this season, Clayton has caught 12 passes for 166 yards. He’s been on the field for 87 percent of New York’s offensive snaps.

The Giants’ full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Wednesday.