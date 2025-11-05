 Skip navigation
Report: Deion Sanders demoted offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur

  
Published November 5, 2025 09:23 AM

As Hall of Famer Deion Sanders tries to turn around a disappointing season in Colorado, he’s quietly trying something new offensively.

Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today reports that Sanders demoted two-time former NFL head coach Pat Shurmur after an October 25 loss to Utah, by the score of 53-7.

Shurmur, who had a 19-46 record in four years as coach of the Browns and Giants, is now the quarterbacks coach. Tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Brett Bartolone called the plays in Colorado’s most recent loss, 52-17 to Arizona.

During a Tuesday press conference, Sanders was asked whether he’l consider making offensive changes.

“I might have already changed it, and you don’t know,” Sanders said. “I don’t do stuff and blow the whistles and make major announcements.”

Sanders had promoted Shurmur to co-offensive coordinator in 2023, when the Buffaloes were 4-4. At the time, Shurmur assumed play-calling duties from Sean Lewis. Colorado lost the next four games that year. (Lewis, by the way, is now the head coach at San Diego State. The Aztecs are currently 7-1.)

In 2024, Colorado went 9-4 with Shurmur calling the plays.

It ultimately comes down in many respects to the players. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is gone. Two-way phenom Travis Hunter is gone. That has made a huge difference for Colorado.

The Buffaloes are 3-6. They play 3-6 West Virginia on Saturday, in Morgantown. The Mountaineers are favored by 6.5 points.