nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson's poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have 'a lot to fix'

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen "progress" with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It's a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen "progress" with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It's a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Report: DeMarcus Lawrence out 4-8 weeks with Lisfranc injury in his right foot

  
Published September 30, 2024 02:40 PM

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence injured his right foot in the third quarter of Thursday’s victory over the Giants.

Coach Mike McCarthy said immediately after the game Lawrence did not have a fracture.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that Lawrence will not require surgery on a Lisfranc injury because the bones are not displaced. Lawrence will, however, need 4 to 8 weeks to recover.

Lawrence will land on injured reserve, which requires at least a four-week absence.

In 2021, Lawrence missed 10 games with a broken foot but returned to play the final six regular-season games and the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The Cowboys’ other starting defensive end, Micah Parsons, also was injured during the game. He has a high ankle sprain, but the Cowboys have not ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

McCarthy said last week that Lawrence’s injury is worse than Parsons.