Report: DeMarcus Lawrence out 4-8 weeks with Lisfranc injury in his right foot

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence injured his right foot in the third quarter of Thursday’s victory over the Giants.

Coach Mike McCarthy said immediately after the game Lawrence did not have a fracture.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that Lawrence will not require surgery on a Lisfranc injury because the bones are not displaced. Lawrence will, however, need 4 to 8 weeks to recover.

Lawrence will land on injured reserve, which requires at least a four-week absence.

In 2021, Lawrence missed 10 games with a broken foot but returned to play the final six regular-season games and the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The Cowboys’ other starting defensive end, Micah Parsons, also was injured during the game. He has a high ankle sprain, but the Cowboys have not ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

McCarthy said last week that Lawrence’s injury is worse than Parsons.