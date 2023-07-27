Report: Derek Barnett agrees to restructured contract

The Eagles have restructured the contract of defensive end Derek Barnett, Field Yates of ESPN reports. It improves Barnett’s chances of making the roster.

Barnett previously was scheduled to make $7.5 million in base salary with $1.5 million guaranteed and up to $1 million in per-game bonuses with a maximum value of $8.5 million. He now is due a $3.5 million guaranteed salary with $250,000 in per-game bonuses and up to $2.25 million in incentives with a maximum value of $6 million, per Yates.

Barnett went into training camp as a potential roster cut because of his salary as he returns from reconstructive knee surgery. He tore his ACL in the season opener against the Lions last year, ending his season after only 12 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

The pay cut — with more guaranteed money — points to Barnett being with the team in 2023.

Barnett has totaled 147 tackles, 21.5 sacks, 76 quarterback hits and 36 tackles for loss in his career.

The Eagles also have Janarius Robinson and Tarron Jackson on the right side.