Report: Desmond King, Eric Murray staying with Texans on one-year deals

The Texans have completed a one-year contract with safety Eric Murray and are finalizing a deal to re-sign nickel corner Desmond King, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

King’s deal will be for $1.8 million with a maximum value of $2.2 million.

King, 29, played for the Texans in 2021-22 and spent most of training camp with them last summer before they released him Aug. 28. He signed with the Steelers.

King played three games with Pittsburgh before his release, and he returned to the Texans’ practice squad before later being signed to the active roster.

King played seven games for Houston last season, starting three, and totaled 47 tackles, one sack and two passes defensed. He eight kickoffs for 101 yards and one punt for 23 yards.

King earned All-Pro honors with the Chargers in 2018, a year after they made him a fifth-round pick.

For his career, King has 473 tackles, nine interceptions, three forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries. He has four return touchdowns, including two on punt returns.

Murray finished last season on injured reserve with a knee injury.

He appeared in six games with four starts and had 13 tackles and one forced fumble.