Report: Eagles QB Tanner McKee will not play on Saturday

  
Published August 16, 2025 11:52 AM

Quarterback Tanner McKee played well for the Eagles against the Bengals in the preseason opener and it looks like the team has seen enough to know they want to keep him healthy for the regular season.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that McKee is not expected to play against the Browns on Saturday. McKee and the Eagles had practices with the Browns this week, so he has gotten more work against an opposing defense since facing the Bengals.

Jalen Hurts is also going to sit out, so Dorian Thompson-Robinson and sixth-round pick Kyle McCord are the options to start for the Eagles.

Their play in this game and next week’s finale will play a big part in determining the direction the Eagles go for a third quarterback because McKee is firmly entrenched as their No. 2.