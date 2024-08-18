Report: Eagles RG Mekhi Becton’s injury is not serious

Eagles offensive guard Mekhi Becton left practice early with an apparent right leg injury.

But Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Becton’s injury is nothing serious.

Becton, a first-round pick of the Jets in 2020, has been unable to remain healthy in his career. He has played only 31 of a possible 67 games in his four seasons.

The Eagles moved Becton from tackle to guard, and he is in line to start at right guard.

Tyler Steen, who was competing with Becton for the job, has an ankle injury that forced him out of the second preseason game.