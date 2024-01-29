Report: Eagles to hire Clint Hurtt as defensive line coach

The Eagles have found another assistant for their revamped defensive coaching staff.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Philadelphia is expected to hire former Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt as defensive line coach.

Hurtt was Seattle’s DC for the last two seasons but had been with the club since 2017. From then through 2021 he was the Seahawks’ assistant head coach and defensive line coach.

From 2015-2016, Hurtt worked with new Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio with the Bears. Hurtt was Chicago’s outside linebackers coach with Fangio as the team’s defensive coordinator.

After bringing on Fangio, Philadelphia has also reportedly looked at former Packers defensive coordinator to be the team’s linebackers coach.