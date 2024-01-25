Report: Eagles to hire Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

On Wednesday, the Dolphins announced they had mutually agreed to part ways with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

It didn’t take long for Fangio to find a new job.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Fangio will be the Eagles’ next defensive coordinator. Fangio is traveling to Philadelphia on Thursday morning to sign his contract and make it official.

Fangio was a consultant for the Eagles last season but agreed to join the Dolphins before it was clear former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was going to depart the organization to become the Cardinals head coach. Philadelphia ended up bringing in Sean Desai as defensive coordinator and Matt Patricia as senior defensive assistant.

Head coach Nick Sirianni stripped Desai of the team’s defensive play-calling duties and gave them to Patricia late in the 2023 season. Desai and Patricia will not be back with the organization in 2024.

Fangio has also been a defensive coordinator for Carolina, Indianapolis, Houston, San Francisco, and Chicago. He served as the Broncos head coach from 2019-2021, posting a 19-30 record.

Miami finished No. 10 in yards allowed and No. 22 in points allowed with Fangio as defensive coordinator in 2023. The Eagles were No. 26 in yards allowed and No. 30 in points allowed.