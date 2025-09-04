 Skip navigation
Report: Eagles tried to trade for Micah Parsons this summer

  
Published September 4, 2025 08:56 AM

The Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers last week, but Green Bay reportedly had company when it came to making a call about acquiring the defensive end this summer.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Eagles made a “strong play” to acquire Parsons before his eventual trade. The particulars of their offer were not included in the report, but Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman has not been shy about trying to make big moves in order to keep his team at the top of the NFC.

Whatever the details might have been, the Cowboys were not interested in trading Parsons to an NFC East team that they have to play twice every season. The first of this season’s meetings comes in Thursday night’s season-opening game in Philadelphia.

Having Parsons in an Eagles uniform would have only added to the intrigue of a game that was already guaranteed to have the singular attention of the football world. The Cowboys will now wait to see Parsons in their Week 4 game against the Packers while the Eagles will try for another Super Bowl title without his help.