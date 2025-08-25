Report: Eagles waive sixth-round QB Kyle McCord

Rookie quarterback Kyle McCord started and played every snap in the Eagles’ preseason finale against the Jets.

The Eagles, though, are waiving McCord, Jordan Schultz reports, after acquiring Sam Howell in a trade with the Vikings. Tanner McKee, who currently has an injured finger, and Howell will back up Jalen Hurts.

McCord, a sixth-round pick out of Syracuse, split snaps with Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the third team for most of training camp. The Eagles also have moved on from Thompson-Robinson.

McCord completed only 15 of 35 passes with an interception in Friday’s exhibition game and finished the preseason 24-of-56 for 191 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions and a 43.1 passer rating.