 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkrodgersv2_250825.jpg
Rodgers leaves door open for second year in PIT
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Eagles waive sixth-round QB Kyle McCord

  
Published August 25, 2025 05:05 PM

Rookie quarterback Kyle McCord started and played every snap in the Eagles’ preseason finale against the Jets.

The Eagles, though, are waiving McCord, Jordan Schultz reports, after acquiring Sam Howell in a trade with the Vikings. Tanner McKee, who currently has an injured finger, and Howell will back up Jalen Hurts.

McCord, a sixth-round pick out of Syracuse, split snaps with Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the third team for most of training camp. The Eagles also have moved on from Thompson-Robinson.

McCord completed only 15 of 35 passes with an interception in Friday’s exhibition game and finished the preseason 24-of-56 for 191 yards with a touchdown, two interceptions and a 43.1 passer rating.