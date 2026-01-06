 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_campbellmorton_260106.jpg
Florio: Lions ‘need a new offensive coordinator’
nbc_pft_stafford_260106.jpg
Are Rams favorites to make Super Bowl out of NFC?
nbc_pft_dolphinstua_260106.jpg
McCourty: ‘End is there’ for Tua with Dolphins

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Report: Falcons request interview with 49ers’ Josh Williams for president of football role

  
Published January 6, 2026 01:03 PM

Matt Ryan is not the only candidate for Atlanta’s new president of football position.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Falcons have put in a request to interview 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams.

Williams is finishing his 15th season in the NFL, all of which he’s spent with San Francisco. He joined the team in 2011 as an assistant in the club’s scouting department and worked his way up.

He is completing his second year in his current position after spending the previous two years as a national scout. He was an area scout from 20170-2021.