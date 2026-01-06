Report: Falcons request interview with 49ers’ Josh Williams for president of football role

Matt Ryan is not the only candidate for Atlanta’s new president of football position.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Falcons have put in a request to interview 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams.

Williams is finishing his 15th season in the NFL, all of which he’s spent with San Francisco. He joined the team in 2011 as an assistant in the club’s scouting department and worked his way up.

He is completing his second year in his current position after spending the previous two years as a national scout. He was an area scout from 20170-2021.