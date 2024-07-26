 Skip navigation
Report: Free agent CB Jerry Jacobs plans to sign with Rams

  
Published July 26, 2024 02:41 PM

Free agent cornerback Jerry Jacobs plans to sign with the Rams, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Jacobs had visited several teams this offseason, including the Falcons, Jaguars, Panthers and Vikings.

The Rams lost cornerback Derion Kendrick to a torn anterior cruciate ligament Thursday, and Darious Williams injured a hamstring.

Jacobs signed with the Lions after going undrafted in 2021 and started 29 of the 40 games he played with the team the past three years. Twelve of those starts came last season, but Jacobs ended the year on injured reserve with a knee injury and did not appear in the postseason.

Jacobs had 131 tackles, four interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during his time in Detroit.