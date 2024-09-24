Report: Gardner Minshew will remain the Raiders QB

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce suggested that a quarterback change was possible for the team’s Week Four game against the Browns, but it doesn’t look like one is coming.

Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports that Gardner Minshew will remain the team’s starter. Aidan O’Connell replaced Minshew and led a touchdown drive during the team’s Week Three loss to the Panthers.

Per the report, no change at quarterback was ever seriously pondered.

Minshew has completed 73.7% of his passes for 747 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in the team’s first three games. The Raiders have lost two of those three games and continued inability to post victories will make it likelier that the Raiders look elsewhere on offense.