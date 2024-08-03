 Skip navigation
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season

Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Report: Geno Smith is expected to return to practice early next week

  
Published August 3, 2024 04:22 PM

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has missed several practices in a row due to knee and hip issues, but he should be back on the field soon.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Smith is expected to return to practice early next week.

That follows a Friday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that testing on Smith’s knee and hip did not reveal anything significant.

The Seahawks are holding an open practice at Lumen Field on Saturday, with multiple reporters on the scene noting that Smith is not participating.

In 2023, Smith completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,624 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Sam Howell and P.J. Walker are the other two quarterbacks on Seattle’s roster.