Report: Geno Smith is expected to return to practice early next week

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has missed several practices in a row due to knee and hip issues, but he should be back on the field soon.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Smith is expected to return to practice early next week.

That follows a Friday report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that testing on Smith’s knee and hip did not reveal anything significant.

The Seahawks are holding an open practice at Lumen Field on Saturday, with multiple reporters on the scene noting that Smith is not participating.

In 2023, Smith completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,624 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Sam Howell and P.J. Walker are the other two quarterbacks on Seattle’s roster.