Report: George Kittle has hamstring issue, which could keep him out of Sunday’s game

Football, they say, is a war of attrition. For the 49ers and the Rams, attrition has arrived with a capital A.

The latest name to the list of potentially absent players for Sunday’s Week 3 game between San Francisco and L.A. is 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Kittle “was not spotted at practice today.” Also, he is “experiencing tightness in his hamstring.”

The 49ers already don’t have running back Christian McCaffrey or receiver Deebo Samuel. The injury potentially pushes Eric Saubert into the starting role.

The Rams, of course, will shed no tears for the 49ers. They have plenty of injuries of their own, mainly on the offensive line and at the receiver position.