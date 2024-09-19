 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_kcvsatl_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_bestbetsfolsom_v2_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
nbc_simms_wasvscin_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_kcvsatl_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
nbc_simms_bestbetsfolsom_v2_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
nbc_simms_wasvscin_240919.jpg
NFL Week 3 preview: Commanders vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: George Kittle has hamstring issue, which could keep him out of Sunday’s game

  
Published September 19, 2024 04:16 PM

Football, they say, is a war of attrition. For the 49ers and the Rams, attrition has arrived with a capital A.

The latest name to the list of potentially absent players for Sunday’s Week 3 game between San Francisco and L.A. is 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Kittle “was not spotted at practice today.” Also, he is “experiencing tightness in his hamstring.”

The 49ers already don’t have running back Christian McCaffrey or receiver Deebo Samuel. The injury potentially pushes Eric Saubert into the starting role.

The Rams, of course, will shed no tears for the 49ers. They have plenty of injuries of their own, mainly on the offensive line and at the receiver position.