Report: George Kittle wore his profane anti-Cowboys shirt but didn’t show it

49ers tight end George Kittle wore a T-shirt that read “Fuck Dallas” under his uniform last season. He briefly lifted his jersey to display the shirt, drawing a $13,659 fine.

Kittle said then that he didn’t care about the fine.

He apparently cared this year, not wanting to draw another.

Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Kittle wore the T-shirt in Sunday’s 30-24 victory over the Cowboys when he had six receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Kittle did not display the “Fuck Dallas” T-shirt in his touchdown celebration as he did in 2023 on one of his three scores.

He did seemingly tease it in a postgame interview with Melissa Stark of NBC Sports. Kittle raised the bottom of his jersey to show he had on a gray T-shirt, as if confirming he was wearing it.

Kittle also told Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson that he “wore mine just for good luck, but I didn’t show it,” in a postgame video from Matt Lively of CBS Sports Bay Area.

Kittle said last year that he wore the shirt as a tribute to former 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer doing the same thing and that he’d “100 percent” do it again despite the likelihood of a fine.

He presumably will not have to pay the NFL a hefty fine this year since he never actually showed the undershirt.