Report: Giants considering transition tag for Xavier McKinney

The Giants used a franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley last offseason and they could use a different mechanism to enhance their chances of holding onto safety Xavier McKinney this offseason.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports that the Giants are considering using the transition tag on McKinney if they can’t reach agreement on a new deal with him by the March 5 deadline. The tag carries a salary of over $13.9 million — a franchise tag would be over $16.2 million — and other teams could negotiate with McKinney, but the Giants would have a chance to match any offer sheet. They would not get any compensation if they opted not to match a deal.

McKinney, who was a 2020 second-round pick, started every game for the Giants in 2023. He had 116 tackles, three interceptions, 11 passes defensed, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a half-sack.

In a recent social media post, McKinney wrote that he wants “to be appreciated in every way for what I do and bring to the table . . . as a player and a leader.” The next couple of weeks will bring word on if the Giants make an offer that McKinney feels is in line with that desire.