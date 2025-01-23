Report: Giants defensive assistant Zak Kuhr headed to Patriots for reunion with Mike Vrabel

The Patriots are hiring Giants defensive assistant Zak Kuhr, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

It is unclear what Kuhr’s job with the Patriots will be.

He arrived in New York with defensive coordinator Shane Bowen before last season after four seasons with new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel in Tennessee.

Kuhr started his NFL coaching career with the Titans as a quality control coach before three seasons as an inside linebackers assistant.

He coached on the offensive side of the ball in the college ranks for eight seasons, including at the University of Texas (2019) and at Texas State (2017-18).