Report: Giants interviewed Vikings assistant Daronte Jones for DC job

The Giants interviewed Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator job, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The interview took place last week in Mobile, where Jones served as the National team’s defensive coordinator at the Senior Bowl.

He just completed his third season with the Vikings and his seventh season overall in the NFL. Jones spent one season with LSU (2021), two years with the Bengals as the cornerbacks coach (2018-19) and two years with the Dolphins as the assistant defensive backs coach (2016-17).

He was the Vikings’ defensive backs coach in 2020 and returned to the position for 2022-23.