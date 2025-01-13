 Skip navigation
Report: Giants let executive Ryan Cowden out of his contract to join the Patriots

  
Published January 13, 2025 05:19 PM

The Giants are allowing executive advisor to the G.M. Ryan Cowden out of his contract so he can join the Patriots’ front office, NFL Media reports.

It will reunite Cowden with Mike Vrabel.

Cowden’s title will be along the lines of vice president of player personnel, according to Albert Breer of TheMMQB, with Cowden serving as the “de facto No. 2 to Eliot Wolf.”

Cowden was Vrabel’s vice president of player personnel in Tennessee from 2018-22 before joining Joe Schoen and the Giants.

Cowden previously interviewed for General Manager jobs with the Chiefs, Panthers, Commanders and Steelers as well as the Giants in 2022 and the Titans in 2023.