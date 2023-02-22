 Skip navigation
Report: Greg Lewis to visit with Commanders about role on offensive staff

  
Published February 22, 2023 09:27 AM
nbc_pftpm_bieniemycommanders_230220
February 20, 2023 02:30 PM
Mike Florio outlines how Eric Bieniemy's new role as offensive coordinator for the Commanders is a better situation than his former role with the Chiefs.

New Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy could be bringing someone from the Chiefs’ coaching staff with him to Washington.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis is traveling to visit with the Commanders about a role on their staff.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Washington has “expressed a high level of interest” in adding Lewis.

A former receiver for the Eagles and Vikings, Lewis has been coaching for the Chiefs since 2017. He was the receivers coach through the 2020 season and then shifted to running backs coach in 2021.

Before that, Lewis was the Eagles receivers coach in 2016 and a Saints offensive assistant in 2015. He also coached in the college ranks at San Diego, San Jose State, and Pitt.

An undrafted free agent who entered the league in 2003, Lewis played in 116 games with 29 starts from 2003-2010. He caught a career-high 48 passes for 561 yards with a touchdown in 2005.