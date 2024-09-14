Report: Hollywood Brown is expected to miss the entire regular season

When Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown went on injured reserve Friday, head coach Andy Reid said he would miss “months, not weeks” after having shoulder surgery.

A report on Saturday says that Brown is expected to miss many months. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Brown is expected to miss the entire regular season as a result of his injury.

Schefter notes that there’s a chance Brown could return in mid-January for playoff action, but it’s a long way off to seriously consider such possibilities.

Brown signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs this offseason and was injured in the team’s first preseason game, so his time with the defending Super Bowl champions may end without him appearing in a regular season game.

Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, and JuJu Smith-Schuster are the current receivers on the active roster in Kansas City.