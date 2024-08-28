Report: Isaac Seumalo avoided season-ending pectoral injury

The initial word on Steelers left guard Isaac Seumalo is that he avoided a worst-case scenario after getting hurt in practice.

Seumalo left practice on Wednesday with a pectoral injury and went for tests to determine the extent of the injury. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team feels it “dodged a bullet” because Seumalo avoided a season-ending injury.

Seumalo is still expected to miss time and it’s unclear if he is a candidate for the team’s injured reserve list. If he does go on the list, he will have to miss at least four games before he’d be eligible to return.

Spencer Anderson and Mason McCormick are the backup guards on the 53-man roster in Pittsburgh.