nbc_pft_micahparsoncorners_240828.jpg
Parsons calls for a bump to the cornerback market
nbc_pft_nfldivisions_240828.jpg
Ranking NFL’s toughest divisions
nbc_pft_purdy_240828.jpg
Examining ‘disaster’ of a QB class from 2022

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Report: Isaac Seumalo avoided season-ending pectoral injury

  
Published August 28, 2024 04:14 PM

The initial word on Steelers left guard Isaac Seumalo is that he avoided a worst-case scenario after getting hurt in practice.

Seumalo left practice on Wednesday with a pectoral injury and went for tests to determine the extent of the injury. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team feels it “dodged a bullet” because Seumalo avoided a season-ending injury.

Seumalo is still expected to miss time and it’s unclear if he is a candidate for the team’s injured reserve list. If he does go on the list, he will have to miss at least four games before he’d be eligible to return.

Spencer Anderson and Mason McCormick are the backup guards on the 53-man roster in Pittsburgh.