Steelers G Isaac Seumalo having tests after injuring pec in practice

The Steelers have named Russell Wilson their starting quarterback, but they may need to find a new starter at left guard.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Isaac Seumalo suffered a pectoral injury during practice on Wednesday. The veteran is having tests done to determine the severity of the injury and what that might mean for his availability for Week One and beyond.

Seumalo joined the Steelers last season and started every game for them last season. 2023 seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson and 2024 fourth-round pick Mason McCormick are listed as the backup guards on the Steelers depth chart.

The Steelers are set to start rookies Zach Frazier and Troy Fautanu at center and right guard and they have 2023 first-rounder Broderick Jones at left tackle, so an extended absence for Seumalo could set them up to go very young up front this season.