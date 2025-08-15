Report: Isaiah Bond flying to Cleveland Saturday to finalize deal with Browns

Undrafted rookie wide receiver Isaiah Bond is expected to sign with the Browns and the deal could get done this weekend.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Bond will fly to Cleveland on Saturday evening in order to finalize a contract with the team. Bond announced his intention to sign with the Browns on Thursday.

Bond’s announcement came after it was revealed that he will not face criminal charges related to a sexual assault allegation. That allegation came a couple of weeks before the draft and contributed to Bond going undrafted despite predictions that he’d be selected on the second day.

Bond ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine earlier this year. He had 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns at Texas in 2024. Bond transferred to the school after catching 65 passes for 888 yards and five touchdowns over two seasons at Alabama.