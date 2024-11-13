Report: J.J. McCarthy had a second knee surgery

Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy was reportedly back in the operating room recently.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports that McCarthy had a second surgery on his right knee. McCarthy’s first surgery was to repair a torn meniscus and the second operation was needed to address swelling the first-round pick was experiencing after increasing his rehab work. McCarthy also received a biologic injection to deal with the issue.

McCarthy was already set to miss the entire 2024 season and, per the report, the second operation will not impact his expected return for the 2025 season.

Sam Darnold remains the present starter for the Vikings and his play over the rest of the season will determine whether the Vikings try to bring him back to compete with McCarthy again next year.