 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
nbc_csu_richardsonstarting_241113.jpg
What changed for Colts to go back to Richardson?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
nbc_csu_richardsonstarting_241113.jpg
What changed for Colts to go back to Richardson?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: J.J. McCarthy had a second knee surgery

  
Published November 13, 2024 02:21 PM

Vikings rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy was reportedly back in the operating room recently.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports that McCarthy had a second surgery on his right knee. McCarthy’s first surgery was to repair a torn meniscus and the second operation was needed to address swelling the first-round pick was experiencing after increasing his rehab work. McCarthy also received a biologic injection to deal with the issue.

McCarthy was already set to miss the entire 2024 season and, per the report, the second operation will not impact his expected return for the 2025 season.

Sam Darnold remains the present starter for the Vikings and his play over the rest of the season will determine whether the Vikings try to bring him back to compete with McCarthy again next year.