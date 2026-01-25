Report: Jaguars add Brian Picucci as run game coordinator

The Jaguars are adding an offensive assistant.

Jacksonville is hiring Brian Picucci to be the club’s offensive run game coordinator, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Picucci had been Tampa Bay’s offensive line coach in 2025 after serving as the club’s assistant offensive line coach in 2024.

Picucci worked with Jaguars head coach Liam Coen at multiple stops, including with Tampa Bay in 2024 and also at the college level at Kentucky.