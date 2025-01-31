Report: Jaguars interviewing Grant Udinski for offensive coordinator

One of the hot names on the coordinator circuit has landed another interview.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Jaguars are interviewing Vikings’ assistant offensive coordinator Grant Udinski for their offensive coordinator vacancy on Friday.

Udinski, 28, has been with the Vikings since 2022, starting out as the team’s assistant to the head coach/special projects. He was promoted to assistant QBs coach in 2023 and added assistant offensive coordinator to his title in 2024.

Udinski started his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Baylor in 2019 and followed Matt Rhule to be a coaching assistant with the Panthers in 2020.

He’s now received interest from five teams who need an offensive coordinator this offseason.