nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
nbc_pft_kuechlyinterview_250207.jpg
LB Kuechly reveals what made QB Brees so ‘unique’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Report: Jaguars interviewing Grant Udinski for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 31, 2025 03:52 PM

One of the hot names on the coordinator circuit has landed another interview.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Jaguars are interviewing Vikings’ assistant offensive coordinator Grant Udinski for their offensive coordinator vacancy on Friday.

Udinski, 28, has been with the Vikings since 2022, starting out as the team’s assistant to the head coach/special projects. He was promoted to assistant QBs coach in 2023 and added assistant offensive coordinator to his title in 2024.

Udinski started his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Baylor in 2019 and followed Matt Rhule to be a coaching assistant with the Panthers in 2020.

He’s now received interest from five teams who need an offensive coordinator this offseason.