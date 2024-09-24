 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jdanielsv2_240924.jpg
Daniels proves he is ‘the real deal’ vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jdanielsv2_240924.jpg
Daniels proves he is ‘the real deal’ vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun will miss several weeks with plantar fasciitis

  
Published September 24, 2024 07:42 PM

Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun injured his foot in Monday’s loss to the Bills, departing in the second quarter.

He is expected to miss several weeks as he deals with plantar fasciitis, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Oluokun, though, will not require surgery.

Coach Doug Pederson called Oluokun “week to week” on Tuesday.

Oluokun made two tackles and one assist before his injury Monday night, and he leads the Jaguars with 22 for the season.

He has started all 37 possible games since joining the Jaguars before the 2022 season and has a streak of 69 consecutive starts overall. Oluokun has played 100 of a possible 101 games in his career, missing a Week 3 game with the Falcons in 2020 with a hamstring injury.

Oluokun has led the Jaguars in tackles each of the past two seasons with 173 last season and 184 in 2022.

Ventrell Miller will replace him at outside linebacker.