Report: Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun will miss several weeks with plantar fasciitis

Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun injured his foot in Monday’s loss to the Bills, departing in the second quarter.

He is expected to miss several weeks as he deals with plantar fasciitis, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Oluokun, though, will not require surgery.

Coach Doug Pederson called Oluokun “week to week” on Tuesday.

Oluokun made two tackles and one assist before his injury Monday night, and he leads the Jaguars with 22 for the season.

He has started all 37 possible games since joining the Jaguars before the 2022 season and has a streak of 69 consecutive starts overall. Oluokun has played 100 of a possible 101 games in his career, missing a Week 3 game with the Falcons in 2020 with a hamstring injury.

Oluokun has led the Jaguars in tackles each of the past two seasons with 173 last season and 184 in 2022.

Ventrell Miller will replace him at outside linebacker.