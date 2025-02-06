 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

gibbsmont.jpg
How Gibbs, Montgomery became ‘Sonic and Knuckles’
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250205.jpg
Winston hungry to prove he’s a ‘trustworthy QB’
nbc_pft_australia_25026.jpg
Rams to host first-ever Australia game in 2026

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

gibbsmont.jpg
How Gibbs, Montgomery became ‘Sonic and Knuckles’
nbc_pft_jameiswinston_250205.jpg
Winston hungry to prove he’s a ‘trustworthy QB’
nbc_pft_australia_25026.jpg
Rams to host first-ever Australia game in 2026

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jaguars to hire John Van Dam as pass game specialist

  
Published February 6, 2025 11:13 AM

Liam Coen is bringing at least one assistant from the Buccaneers with him to the Jaguars.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jacksonville is adding John Van Dam to the coaching staff as pass game specialist.

Van Dam, 40, had been with the Buccaneers since 2019, serving as offensive quality control coach, assistant tight ends coach, tight ends coach, and pass game assistant.

As noted by Rapoport, Van Dam had let his contract expire, which is part of why he’s the first Tampa Bay assistant to make his way onto Coen’s staff in Jacksonville. The two worked together for one season with the Bucs, helping the club finish No. 3 in total yards and No. 4 in points en route to an NFC South title.

Jacksonville has added Grant Udinski as offensive coordinator and reportedly hired Shane Waldron as passing game coordinator over the last two days. Coen has announced he’ll call plays for the Jaguars in his first year as head coach.