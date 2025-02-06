Report: Jaguars to hire John Van Dam as pass game specialist

Liam Coen is bringing at least one assistant from the Buccaneers with him to the Jaguars.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Jacksonville is adding John Van Dam to the coaching staff as pass game specialist.

Van Dam, 40, had been with the Buccaneers since 2019, serving as offensive quality control coach, assistant tight ends coach, tight ends coach, and pass game assistant.

As noted by Rapoport, Van Dam had let his contract expire, which is part of why he’s the first Tampa Bay assistant to make his way onto Coen’s staff in Jacksonville. The two worked together for one season with the Bucs, helping the club finish No. 3 in total yards and No. 4 in points en route to an NFC South title.

Jacksonville has added Grant Udinski as offensive coordinator and reportedly hired Shane Waldron as passing game coordinator over the last two days. Coen has announced he’ll call plays for the Jaguars in his first year as head coach.