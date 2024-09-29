 Skip navigation
Report: Jaire Alexander unlikely to play against Vikings

  
Published September 29, 2024 10:23 AM

Quarterback Jordan Love is set to return to the Packers lineup on Sunday, but the team is expected to be shorthanded on the other side of the ball.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that cornerback Jaire Alexander is unlikely to play against the Vikings. Alexander was listed as questionable with quad and groin injuries that kept him from practicing on Friday.

Alexander’s absence would be a major blow to the Packers’ plans for dealing with Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The two players have had some memorable matchups in recent years, but Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley would have to improvise without Alexander available.

Part of that planning involved calling up a pair of cornerbacks from the practice squad on Saturday. Kamal Hadden and Robert Rochell are part of Sunday’s gameday roster.